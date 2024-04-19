Packers sign former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Andre Dillard

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Offensive tackle Andre Dillard signed with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, one month after the Tennessee Titans released him.

Dillard, 28, made 10 starts and played 16 games at left tackle for the Titans last season, but was benched at one point in the season as the Titans started four different players at that spot.

Before joining the Titans, Dillard spent his first four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, who selected him out of Washington State with the 22nd overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Dillard has played 59 regular-season games with 19 starts.

The Packers had lost much of their offensive line depth in the offseason with the departures of tackles David Bakhtiari and Yosh Nijman and guard Jon Runyan Jr.

Bakhtiari, the two-time All-Pro left tackle, was released last month after playing a total of 13 games from 2021-23 because of an injured left knee that has required five separate surgeries. Nijman and Ruynan left via free agency, with Nijman joining the Carolina Panthers while Runyan signed with the New York Giants.

