Packers set training camp dates, times remain TBD

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have released the dates for this season's open practices, which will kick off on Wednesday, July 27.

The 2022 Packers Training Camp is the 77th camp the Packers have held since the tradition began in 1946 under CurlyLambeau.

Practices will once again take place at Ray Nitschke Field except for Packers Family Night which will take place at Lambeau Field. The times for the open practices are still TBD.

During the first week, there will be three open practices. The first is on Wednesday, July 27, followed by the second practice on the 28th, and the third on the 30th.

Week two's practices will be on August 1, 2, and 4 followed by Family Night on Friday, August 5.

Then, prior to the first preseason game, the Packers will host three more open practices on August 7, 8, and 10. The first preseason game is on August 19 against the San Francisco 49ers.

The open session training camp will wrap up with two practices on August 16 and 17. These practices will be joint practices with the New Orleans Saints ahead of their preseason game on August 19.

Green Bay will then head to Kansas City for their third and final preseason game on August 25.

The Packers said should there be inclement weather for any of the practices, they will be moved indoors for private practice, closed to the public.

