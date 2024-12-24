Packers' secondary missing 3 starters against Spencer Rattler and the Saints

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler was set to face a Green Bay Packers secondary missing three starters in the rookie fifth-round pick's fourth career start Monday night.

Rattler started in place of Derek Carr, who missed a second straight game with an injured left, non-throwing hand. The Saints were also without five-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara (groin) and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest/illness).

Butch Dill/AP New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) throws a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Green Bay’s secondary was missing cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) and safeties Evan Williams (quadriceps) and Javon Bullard (ankle).

Jeffrey Phelps/AP FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Alexander already has climbed the mountain during his brief NFL career. As the Packers’ first-round pick in 2018, he was named to the all-rookie team. In 2019, he was named a Pro Bowl alternate. In 2020, at age 23, Alexander was named second-team All-Pro. His shutdown season was capped with two interceptions of the legendary Tom Brady in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

Alexander practiced all week but missed his fifth straight game. He and Williams had both been listed as questionable. Bullard missed his second straight game.

Green Bay’s defense also was missing linebacker and leading tackler Quay Walker, who was ruled out Saturday with an ankle injury.

Green Bay’s offense welcomed back tight end Luke Musgrave, who was activated off injured reserve Monday after missing nearly three months with an ankle issue.

Musgrave has played only four games this season, the last on Sept. 29. After catching 34 passes for 352 yards and a touchdown in 11 games as a rookie, Musgrave has just five catches for 22 yards this year.

Also on the Packers' inactive list were wide receiver Malik Heath and offensive lineman Jacob Monk. New Orleans' inactives included defensive tackles Nathan Shepherd and Khristian Boyd.



