Packers 27, Bengals 24 in overtime classic

Current official injury list, to be updated later this afternoon before kickoff:
- T David Bakhtiari: Doubtful (hamstring)
- S Kentrell Brice, Doubtful (groin)
- T Bryan Bulaga, Questionable (ankle)
- WR Randall Cobb: Doubtful (chest)
- DT Mike Daniels: Doubtful (hip)
- CB Davon House: Doubtful (quadricep)
- WR Jordy Nelson: Questionable (quadricep)
- LB Nick Perry: Doubtful (hand)
- LB Jake Ryan: Doubtful (hamstring/concussion)
Pregame story
To call a game a must-win game in September seems ludicrous. But in the chase for home field advantage, a game you should win is a game you must win.
That's what the injury-riddled Green Bay Packers will face today as they host the Cincinnati Bengals for the first time since 2009.
WTMJ Packers Radio Network voice Wayne Larrivee reminds us on his latest podcast, "The Play-By-Play," that for the Green Bay Packers to come back from their failure in Atlanta and overtake them in the race for the NFC"s best record, every possible win needs to be a win.
The Packers will have to have a better outright record than the Falcons to get home field advantage. That means you need to win every game possible if you are Green Bay.
Therefore, this truly is a must-win for the Packers to have the best position for a Super Bowl run.
Additionally, the Packers have to figure out how to win with a heavily-injured roster - something Mike McCarthy's Packers have dealt with often. Think 2010 with a Super Bowl championship with 18 injured players. Think 2013, without Aaron Rodgers for half the season, when they won a division title.
That's more the exception than the rule. Healthier teams win it all. The Packers can't get healthier today. But they can get a win they need.