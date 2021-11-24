Watch
Packers' Rodgers says he's been playing with fractured toe

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers showed his foot during a news conference on Wednesday.
Posted at 4:42 PM, Nov 24, 2021
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says his toe injury is a fracture but added that he doesn’t expect the situation to cause him to miss any games.

Rodgers has been playing with the toe injury each of the past two games after missing a 13-7 loss at Kansas City because of a positive COVID-19 test.

The reigning MVP said the injury occurred while working out at home during his quarantine.

