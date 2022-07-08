'Packers Road Trip' to visit fans around Wisconsin this summer

For the second year in a row, the Green Bay Packers announced that the Packers Road Trip will be returning July 13-17.

If you’re a devoted Packers fan, you now have the chance to meet some of your favorite Packers alumni including, Tramon Williams, James Starks, Mike Neal, Tony Moll, Jason Spitz and Scott Wells.

The Packers Road Trip will be departing from Lambeau Field on Wednesday, July 13 at 8 a.m. and will return to Green Bay on Sunday afternoon July 17.

The Packers Road Trip is a reformed version of the coveted Packers Tailgate Tour. The new road trip proved to be a hit for both fans and the Packers alumni.

The Packers Road Trip will take place at surprise destinations around Wisconsin. The players are planning to give away donations and items to fans.

The Packer alumni are planning to surprise fans at more locations such as schools, hospitals, businesses, camps, event venues, and community centers in their Packer-themed bus.

This year, the Packer alumni will travel to several areas throughout the state including communities in and around New London, Waupaca, Wausau, Thorp, Hudson, Prescott, La Crosse, Onalaska, Wisconsin Rapids and Stevens Point.

