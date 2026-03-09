Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Packers release OL Elgton Jenkins, per reports

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (74) warms up before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis. Jenkins has spent his NFL career demonstrating he can thrive at just about every spot on the offensive line at one time or another. Now the Pro Bowl left guard looks forward to his biggest test yet as he fills in for injured All-Pro selection David Bakhtiari at left tackle and leads a Packers line that likely will include two rookie starters. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
After trading Rashan Gary, their first-round pick in the 2019 draft, Monday morning, the Packers released 2019 second-round pick offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, Monday afternoon, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jenkins was a stalwart on the Packers’ offensive line, starting 94 games in his career and earning Pro Bowl honors twice, in 2020 and 2022.

Jenkins signed a four-year deal worth $68 million in 2022. This past season, after moving to center, Jenkins started nine games before fracturing his leg in their loss to the Eagles in Week 10.

Per Over the Cap, the Packers will save $19.5 million in cap space with this move.

