Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers confirms he is playing with broken thumb

The Green Bay Packers hold a 4-7 record and sit third in the NFC North standings.
Mike Roemer/AP
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Posted at 5:09 PM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 18:09:14-05

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers confirmed Wednesday he has had a broken right thumb since Week 5, NBC Sports reports.

Rodgers said the injury happened during the last play in London.

The four-time NFL MVP said, although he's played with a broken index finger and pinky before, he's never played with a broken thumb. He said surgery was never an option.

"I've had worse injuries I've played with," he told reporters in Green Bay on Wednesday. "Definitely a challenge, but the days off helped."

The Packers hold a 4-7 record and sit third in the NFC North standings.

