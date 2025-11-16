Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Packers QB Jordan Love returns against the Giants after exiting with a shoulder injury

Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jordan Love returned to the Green Bay Packers’ game at the New York Giants on Sunday after the starting quarterback exited with a left shoulder injury.

Love ran out of the tunnel, got his helmet back and received cheers from fans as he went back on to the field early in the second quarter. Concern shifted to running back Josh Jacobs, who went inside for further evaluation of a knee injury and was listed as questionable to return.

Jacobs had seven carries for 40 yards before walking off the field and looking to be laboring in pain on the sideline.

Love was hurt when he took a big hit to that shoulder at the end of a run in the first quarter. After pump-faking and taking off, Love was tackled by linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles following a gain of 4 yards and looked visibly shaken up.

Love was looked at by trainers before going to the blue medical tent. The Packers trailed 7-0 at the time of his injury.

Backup Malik Willis replaced Love and finished the drive with a touchdown pass to Christian Watson early in the second quarter. That cut Green Bay’s deficit to 7-6 after Lucas Havrisik — filling in for injured kicker Brandon McManus — missed the extra point.

The Packers entered having lost two in a row to fall to 5-4-1, with the primary source of the struggles coming on offense.

