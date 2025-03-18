Packers QB Jordan Love gifts cleats to Appleton and Franklin youth teams, kicking off '10ve for Cleats'

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Packers quarterback Jordan Love gave out brand-new Nike cleats to three youth sports teams Monday.



The giveaway at the U.S. Venture headquarters in Kimberly was a collaboration between U.S. Venture and Love's Hands of 10ve Foundation

The foundation picked 26 sports teams to get free cleats, for a total of more than 1,300 cleats, beginning with three local teams: Appleton West baseball, Franklin Middle softball, and Franklin Middle soccer

Love says the "10ve for Cleats" initiative is important to allow all kids access to youth sports

We got to see some student-athletes get the surprise of a lifetime.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love and his Hands of 10ve Foundation were in action for a cause close to his heart — keeping youth sports accessible.

Last season, Love pledged to give away new cleats to a youth sports team for every touchdown he scored — passing and rushing.

Love ended up scoring 26 touchdowns, meaning 26 teams will get cleats.

"To be able to give back and give new, brand new pairs of cleats is just something that is a small way of just trying to continue to get kids involved in youth sports," he said.

He started the giveaway Monday with the softball and soccer teams at Franklin Middle School in Green Bay, and Appleton West High School's baseball team. One Appleton West player said it's cool that the team can all wear matching cleats.

"Cleats are expensive and getting a new pair, every year — you know, you're growing — it's a hard thing," Appleton West pitcher Loren Goerger said, "and this is super helpful."

"You know, I've been there," Love said. "I've had those years where you might be wearing the same pair of cleats [for different sports]. We forget about that, when you get to the level of the NFL and you're given so many pairs of cleats to practice and play in, you forget about that. So to be able to give kids a brand-new pair of cleats for their season coming up, it's definitely something that's special, and they cherish it."

We also asked Love if he plans to make an appearance at the NFL Draft next month — to which he responded "I will not be there, no."