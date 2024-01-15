Watch Now
Packers pull off major upset against Cowboys: The Game's Steve Czaban talks next game against 49ers

The Green Bay Packers just beat the Dallas Cowboys. Next, they'll head to Santa Clara, California to play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Division round of the playoffs.
Posted at 6:33 AM, Jan 15, 2024
97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban joined Tom and Symone on TMJ4 Today to talk about the upcoming game. See the full interview above.

