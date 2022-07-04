Packers President Mark Murphy to retire in 2025, search for successor begins

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The President and CEO of the Green Bay Packers, Mark Murphy, says he plans to retire from the franchise's board in 2025, when he turns 70 years old.

Murphy writes in his blog at Packers.com that board members are required to go to emeritus status when they turn 70 years old, and Murphy says he is no exception. He writes he will retire from the board on July 13, 2025, his birthday.

The CEO says the franchise's executive committee has already started making plans to find his successor.

The franchise named Murphy the president and CEO of the Packers in 2007. During his more than 15 years at the helm, he was rewarded with his second Super Bowl victory with MVP Aaron Rodgers playing as quarterback in 2011.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the Packers president. I plan on making the last three years as successful as possible, with multiple Super Bowl championships!" Murphy writes.

