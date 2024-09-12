GREEN BAY, Wisc. — Packers hit the practice field Wednesday, as they prepare for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Head Coach Matt LaFleur is preparing Malik Willis to start on Sunday if Jordan Love is not cleared to play.

Willis took all of the first-team snaps with Jordan Love not practicing. LaFleur is going to keep the plays that Willis likes in the game plan and throw out the ones he doesn't like.

“It just takes practice,” receiver Dontayvion Wicks said. “We get a lot of reps in practice. We’re getting it in with the chemistry and trust. It’s just about him stepping it up now. We all believe in him and we’re going to go out and do it.”

Watch: Packers prepare for home opener

Packers prepare for Colts; Malik Willis takes first-team snaps with Jordan Love uncertain

“In this league, it’s always next man up,” Jayden Reed said. “Just to be prepared and ready. I know Malik is working as hard as he can to be ready for whatever is thrown at him.”

The Packers have won 13 straight home openers since 2013.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error