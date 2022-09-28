Watch Now
Packers players visited patients and families at Children’s Wisconsin

Quay Walker, Romeo Doubs, Devonte Wyatt, and Zach Tom visited patients and families at the Children’s Wisconsin Milwaukee Hospital.
Posted at 6:02 PM, Sep 28, 2022
MILWAUKEE (NBC 26)  — Green Bay Packers players Quay Walker, Romeo Doubs, Devonte Wyatt, and Zach Tom visited patients and families at the Children’s Wisconsin Milwaukee Hospital on Tuesday.

The players had fun with the children at the hospital. They competed in the game Cranium with a football theme, played flick football, did a football toss, and colored with crayons. The players also took pictures and signed autographs for those who stopped by and for the kids who joined in virtually via Zoom.

“Visits like today’s from the Packers are so special and help kids feel like kids while they are under our care,” said Christine Baranoucky, vice president of engagement & stewardship for Children’s Wisconsin. “When kids are dealing with illness, they welcome a break from treatment to have the opportunity to see players from some of their favorite teams. We are so thankful for the Packers’ partnership and all they do to help kids and families in our community.

A news release from Children’s Wisconsin said their visit was part of the Packers vs. Cancer initiative. The Packers partner with Bellin Health and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation for the initiative, which is aimed at raising awareness of all cancers, raising funds for research and care, and reminding fans that early screenings save lives. For more information, visit the Packers website.

