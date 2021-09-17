Watch
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Packers placing OLB Za'Darius Smith on IR due to back issue

items.[0].image.alt
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 23: Outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith #55 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a defensive play during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 23, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Posted at 1:28 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 15:32:14-04

The back issue that bothered Green Bay outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith throughout the preseason will now force the Packers to play without their Pro Bowl pass rusher for the next few weeks.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur says Smith is going on injured reserve.

That means Smith will miss at least three games. The Packers (0-1) host the Detroit Lions (0-1) on Monday night.

Smith has 26 sacks for the Packers over the last two seasons.

He practiced just one day during training camp and played 18 snaps in the Packers’ 38-3 season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your Roku device