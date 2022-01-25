Watch
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Packers' pitch to Rodgers: 'There's no plans for a rebuild'

items.[0].videoTitle
Packers season-ending loss: Gould kicks out the Green and Gold
49ers Packers Football
Posted at 6:38 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 19:38:19-05

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he doesn’t want to be part of a rebuilding project.

Neither does his current coach.

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur says the Packers have no plans to rebuild even as they head into the offseason with major salary-cap constraints and plenty of notable players on expiring contracts.

The Packers' roster issues could impact whether the 38-year-old Rodgers decides to return to Green Bay next season.

The Packers' 2021 season ended Saturday with a 13-10 NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku