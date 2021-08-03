Watch
Packers OT Bakhtiari isn't setting timetable for his return

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
FILE - Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) plays during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, in Green Bay, Wisc., in this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, file photo. The All-Pro left tackle is on the physically unable to perform list after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament in a Dec. 31 practice. “I’m like really itching to get back out there,” Bakhtiari said Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)
David Bakhtiari
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari has used his big personality to make his presence felt in training camp even as he’s unable to practice.

How soon he will join his teammates on the field remains uncertain. The All-Pro left tackle tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in a Dec. 31 practice and isn’t speculating on when he will return.

Bakhtiari is still finding ways to contribute by keeping the mood upbeat in camp. He gave quarterback Aaron Rodgers a custom-made golf cart and switched jerseys one day with new Packers tackle and Bakhtiari lookalike Dennis Kelly.

