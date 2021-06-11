Packers no longer accepting paper tickets at Lambeau Field; only mobile tickets allowed

GREEN BAY — Starting this season, the Green Bay Packers will no longer accept paper tickets for entry. Only mobile tickets will be allowed at Lambeau Field during Packers home games.

The team said in a statement Friday that printed tickets will no longer be sent to Season Ticket Holders, Club Seat Holders or Suite Holders ahead of the season. All guests who attend a game will need to enter with mobile tickets - whether they have season tickets or purchased the tickets on the secondary market.

The Packers say mobile tickets will help prevent counterfeit tickets and fraud. The team says mobile tickets during a pandemic proved the success of the program.

“This is part of the continued evolution of coming to a Packers game, attending events and traveling,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy in the statement. “We are looking forward to this transition helping cut down on fraud and ensure safe, secure ticketing at Lambeau Field. We understand this will be a change for some of our fans, but we are ready to assist in the coming months as we all adjust to using only mobile tickets.”

Ticket holders will manage their tickets through their online account, and can access it through packers.com or the Packers mobile app.

Instructions for how to use mobile tickets are published here.

