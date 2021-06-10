Lambeau Field to re-open at full capacity

GREEN BAY — It's a great day to be a Packers fan! The Packers announced Thursday that they plan to fill the stands at Lambeau Field this season at full capacity.

Fans will still be expected to follow the recommended CDC guidelines at games and events. Fully vaccinated fans will no longer need to wear masks, and those who are not vaccinated will be asked to wear one. Proof of vaccination is not required.

"The Packers are planning for the season and the various activities that annually help all of us get excited for the return of football," Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said. "We continue to encourage individuals to follow CDC recommendations, including getting vaccinated, as it greatly reduces risk of viral infection and transmission in fully vaccinated individuals. We look forward to once again experiencing the incredible atmosphere our fans provide at training camp, games and events."

The Packers Training Camp is still being finalized, but there are more events in the near future that fans can attend. This includes the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Packers 5K Run/Walk, Packers Family Night, and more.

The Lambeau Field Atrium has also resumed its regular hours. The Packers Pro Shop is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The Packers Hall of Fame is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Lambeau Field Stadium Tours have resumed as well.

You can find more information about these events and CDC guidelines here.

