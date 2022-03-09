Watch
Packers' next challenge: building around Rodgers, Adams

Aaron Rodgers is the highest paid player in the NFL, so now Davante Adams wants his $20 back
Posted at 12:34 PM, Mar 09, 2022
GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said early in the offseason that salary cap concerns shouldn’t prevent the team from building a quality roster around Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams if both players stayed.

Gutekunst apparently will get a chance to prove it.

The Packers gave Adams a franchise tag on the same day Rodgers announced he plans to return to the Packers for an 18th season.

That addressed the Packers’ two biggest roster issues.

But there still are plenty of questions surrounding a team with one of the league's worst salary-cap situations.

