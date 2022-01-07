Watch
Packers' Myers likely to play, Bakhtiari questionable Sunday

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
FILE - Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) plays during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, in Green Bay, Wisc., in this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, file photo. The All-Pro left tackle is on the physically unable to perform list after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament in a Dec. 31 practice. “I’m like really itching to get back out there,” Bakhtiari said Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)
David Bakhtiari
Posted at 3:33 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 16:33:45-05

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers is expected to play for the first time in over 2 1/2 months on Sunday against Detroit.

The availability of fellow offensive lineman David Bakhtiari remains uncertain.

Myers is still on injured reserve after hurting a knee Oct. 17 at Chicago.

But Packers coach Matt LaFleur says he anticipates the rookie second-round pick from Ohio State playing in the regular-season finale at Detroit.

Bakhtiari practiced Friday and is listed as questionable on the Packers’ injury report.

The 2020 All-Pro left tackle hasn’t played since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31, 2020.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

