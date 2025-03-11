Packers make splashes in free agency signing OL Aaron Banks and CB Nate Hobbs

GREEN BAY — The NFL tampering period started on Monday before the new league year begins on Wednesday and the Packers didn't waste any time bringing in players to help their team.

The day began with the NFL Network announcing that Green Bay has agreed to a 4-year, $77 million dollar deal with now former 49ers left guard Aaron Banks.

Drafted in the second round (No. 48 overall) of the 2021 draft, Banks was considered to be the top guard available in free agency. According to Pro Football Focus, Banks has only given up two sacks in over 1,500 career snaps.

The move likely means that the Packers will not resign center Josh Myers and could possibly mean two-time Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins will move from left guard to center.

However, the Packers weren't done.

Later in the day, it was announced the Packers signed now former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs to a 4-year, $48 million deal.

Hobbs was drafted in the fifth round of 2021 draft. He has three career interceptions. In 2024, he had one interception and five passes defensed.

