Packers' Love aims to capitalize on offseason opportunities

Morry Gash/AP
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love stretches at the NFL football team's practice field training camp Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 5:24 AM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 06:24:07-04

GREEN BAY — Jordan Love acknowledges having mixed emotions when he learned Aaron Rodgers was returning for an 18th season with the Green Bay Packers.

Love said he was “super happy” for his teammate while realizing that it likely meant at least another year of watching from the sideline.

Love gets to experience a small taste of what it’s like to be a starting quarterback for now.

Love is getting the majority of first-team reps with Rodgers among several notable Packers veterans sitting out voluntary organized team activities this week.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

