Packers' legend Forrest Gregg’s NFL Championship, Super Bowl rings hit auction block for Lelands Fall Classic

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The personal collection of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Packers Hall of Famer Forrest Gregg – including his NFL Championship rings and three Super Bowl rings – headlines this year's Lelands Fall Classic Auction.

Gregg was a seven-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman who anchored the famed Vince Lombardi-led Packers teams of the 1960s that won five NFL titles, including the first two Super Bowls.

After 14 seasons with the Packers, Gregg closed out his career with the Cowboys in 1971, winning his third Super Bowl.

He later served as a head coach in the NFL for the Browns, Bengals and Packers.

According to a release from Lelands, up for auction are Gregg’s Packers 1961 and 1965 NFL Championship rings, his 1962 Championship wristwatch – awarded in lieu of a ring – as well as his Packers Super Bowl I (1966) and II (1967) rings and his 1971 Cowboys Super Bowl VI ring.

Other highlights up for auction include a Gregg Packers game-worn jersey (photo-matched) and game-worn helmet, his Packers player contracts, a Gregg Cowboys game-worn helmet, his 1977 NFL Hall of Fame gold jacket and induction ring and his 1981 Bengals AFC Championship ring.

The release adds that this collection was consigned to the auction by the Gregg family.

Among other auction highlights:



A 1964 Hank Aaron Milwaukee Braves game-worn jersey, the only 1964 home example ever seen or offered by Lelands.

A newly discovered full ticket and program from Michael Jordan’s first Chicago-area game on Oct. 9, 1984 and a 1987-88 Jordan game-worn Bulls jersey.

The personal collection of Jordan’s personal bodyguard and “Last Dance” star John Michael Wozniak, including his 1996 and 1997 NBA Championship rings, Jordan’s personally used golf clubs, Jordan’s game-worn Chicago White Sox/Birmingham Barons pants and other personal items from Jordan.

A 1965-69 Roberto Clemente Pirates game-used bat.

A circa 1925 Ty Cobb Tigers game-used bat.

A 1954 Ty Cobb signed handwritten anger driven letter.

A 2000 Playoff Contenders Rookie Ticket #144 Tom Brady Autograph card, which, according to Lelands, is one of the most iconic modern era cards ever produced.

The 2025 Fall Classic Auction ends on Dec. 6.

