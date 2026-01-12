Packers, LaFleur expected to discuss contract extension, per reports

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur are expected to meet in the coming days to try to work out a contract extension to keep the team's longtime head coach in Green Bay, according to a report from ESPN.

LaFleur has one year remaining on his current contract. Packers president Ed Policy has previously stated he does not want a "lame duck" situation.

However, questions about LaFleur's job security have been swirling since Green Bay blew an 18-point halftime lead to the Bears in Saturday's NFC Wild Card playoff game.

Erin Hooley/AP Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

LaFleur said Sunday that he spoke briefly with Policy on the flight back to Green Bay from Chicago. LaFleur said he expected to meet with Policy again either later Sunday night or Monday.

But he declined to comment on whether he expected to keep his job after the Packers (9-8-1) made their third straight playoff appearance but lost their final five games.

“That’s not the focus right now, to be honest with you,” LaFleur said. “We’re fresh off this loss. My sole focus is on our players, our team, and just trying to find ways to get better.”

Locker room reaction after Packers 31-27 loss to Bears

The Packers became the fourth team in NFL history to lose a playoff game after leading by at least 15 points to start the fourth quarter. Green Bay led 21-3 at halftime and 21-6 after the third period.

LaFleur reiterated Sunday how much he wants to keep the job he’s had for the last seven seasons.

“This is one of one,” LaFleur said. “I love this place.”

LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst have one year remaining on their contracts. Policy said last summer he would prefer not to have his coach and GM enter the final year of their contracts without extensions, saying it “creates a lot of issues.”

That seemingly makes extending LaFleur's contract or firing him the most likely options.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error