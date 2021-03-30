Menu

Packers keeping TE Marcedes Lewis, DE Tyler Lancaster

Sam Greenwood
JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 11: Marcedes Lewis #89 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs for yardage against the Green Bay Packers during a game at EverBank Field on September 11, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Posted at 4:26 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 17:26:49-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis is staying with the Green Bay Packers.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Tuesday the team has re-signed both Lewis and defensive end Tyler Lancaster.

The 36-year-old Lewis has spent the last three seasons in Green Bay after playing 12 seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lewis caught 10 passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns while starting 15 games last season and operating primarily as the Packers’ blocking tight end.

Lancaster has made 18 starts over the last three seasons

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

