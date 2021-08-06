Watch
Packers keeping 1st-round pick Stokes busy on and off field

Matt Ludtke/AP
Green Bay Packers' cornerback Eric Stokes during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Eric Stokes
Posted at 4:27 PM, Aug 06, 2021
Green Bay Packers rookie cornerback Eric Stokes’ initiation to NFL life is coming from a variety of directions.

He's having to make shopping trips to buy snacks for Green Bay’s veteran defensive backs. And he frequently is having to defend passes from MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to All-Pro receiver Davante Adams.

Stokes is attacking all these assignments with the enthusiasm that helped make him a first-round selection. The Packers selected him out of Georgia with the 29th overall pick in the draft.

