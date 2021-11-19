Watch
Packers' jumbo-sized Dillon ready for more supersized leaps

Aaron Gash/AP
Green Bay Packers' AJ Dillon celebrates with fans after rushing for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Posted at 10:54 AM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 11:54:33-05

A.J. Dillon jumped so high on his first successful Lambeau Leap his knees landed on top of the wall and he went helmet-first into the stands.

The Green Bay Packers' jumbo-sized running back is just getting started with his supersized leaps. With Aaron Jones sidelined by a knee injury, Dillon will see more action for the NFC North-leading Packers starting this Sunday against Minnesota.

Dillon scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of a 17-0 win over Seattle last Sunday and has 218 total yards over the last two games.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

