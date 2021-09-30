Watch
Packers host Steelers in rare Rodgers-Roethlisberger matchup

Tony Avelar/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gestures as he jogs off the field after the Packers defeated the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Aaron Rodgers
Posted at 3:36 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 16:36:18-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger haven’t faced off as starting quarterbacks since the Packers defeated the Steelers in the Super Bowl a decade ago.

That finally changes Sunday when the Packers host the Steelers in just the third overall matchup between the two potential Hall of Famers. Rodgers didn't play in either of the Packers' past two meetings with the Steelers because of separate collarbone injuries.

Roethlisberger led the Steelers to victories in both those games. The Steelers are the only NFL team Rodgers hasn’t faced at Lambeau Field as a starting quarterback.

