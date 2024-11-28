Packers host Dolphins today: Here's how you can watch

GREEN BAY, WIS. — The Green Bay Packers host the Miami Dolphins tonight at Lambeau Field for Thanksgiving!
They'll hit the field as many of you sit down for dinner.
You can catch all the action on TMJ4:
-Pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m.
-Game kick-off at 7:20 p.m.
- Stay tuned after the game for a one-hour post-game report on TMJ4 News at 10.
You can watch the game on TMJ4 or stream on Peacock.
