GREEN BAY, WIS. — The Green Bay Packers host the Miami Dolphins tonight at Lambeau Field for Thanksgiving!

They'll hit the field as many of you sit down for dinner.

RELATED LINKS:

-Where you can stream TMJ4

-Stream on Peacock

-Stream our post-game report

-Read our Packers coverage

Watch: Packers prepare for tough Miami defense

Packers host Dolphins today: Here's how you can watch

You can catch all the action on TMJ4:

-Pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m.

-Game kick-off at 7:20 p.m.

- Stay tuned after the game for a one-hour post-game report on TMJ4 News at 10.

You can watch the game on TMJ4 or stream on Peacock.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip