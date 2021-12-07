Watch
Packers hopeful about injured players entering stretch run

Matt Ludtke/AP
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur argues a call during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says there’s a possibility that three of his injured Pro Bowl players from last season could return to practice this week.

The Packers have been playing without 2020 All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) as well as cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back). Alexander and Smith were second-team selections in the 2020 All-Pro balloting.

LaFleur said Monday they “potentially” could practice this week as the NFC North-leading Packers return from their off week and prepare for a Sunday night home game with the Chicago Bears.

