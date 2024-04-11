Packers head to Lake Geneva as part of 'Tailgate Tour'

The Green Bay Packers hit the road as part of their Tailgate Tour.

TMJ4's Rod Burks caught up with the team during a stop in Lake Geneva. He chatted with them about how, for just the second time in team history, the Green Bay Packers will play a regular season game outside of the country.

The NFL announced Wednesday that the Packers will face the Philadelphia Eagles on opening weekend, Friday, September 6th. It is considered a home game for the Eagles, so the Packers will still play nine game at Lambeau Field.

The Packers and Cleveland Browns had been reported to be the two options for the league's first-ever game in Brazil. The Packers are considered to be one the favorite NFL teams among Brazil's fans.

President and CEO, Mark Murphy says it's a reflection of the team's global appeal.

"It's an honor and I think it shows the popularity of the Packers worldwide," he agreed. "We all know how popular we are across the states, but I think we're the most popular team in Brazil and I know they're excited to have the Packers and our fans come down in September."

Murphy and several current and former players were at Lake Geneva Badger high school, one of four stops on Wednesday. The Tailgate Tour continues through Saturday with stops all across the state.

