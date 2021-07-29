Watch
Packers GM says they added Cobb because Rodgers wanted him

Matt Ludtke/AP
CORRECTS MONTH TO JULY, NOT AUG. - Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a laugh with assistant athletic trainer Kurt Fielding during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Posted at 4:27 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 17:27:58-04

GREEN BAY — Randall Cobb can thank MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers for triggering the veteran receiver’s return to Green Bay.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst was straightforward in saying that the team acquired Cobb from the Houston Texans for an undisclosed draft pick because Rodgers wanted him.

The Packers have added both Cobb and offensive tackle Dennis Kelly since opening training camp Wednesday. Gutekunst added that the move probably wouldn’t have been possible “without Aaron adjusting his contract and kicking some money out.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

