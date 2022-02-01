Packers fire special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have fired Special Teams Coordinator Maurice Drayton, according to ESPN.

There were multiple special teams blunders in the NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers that some fans say cost the Packers the game.

The special teams unit allowed a blocked field goal at the end of the first half, a large kickoff return to start the second half, and most notably a blocked punt returned for a touchdown near the end of the game.

According to Sports Illustrated's annual special teams rankings, the Packers were the worst in the entire NFL this season.

This was Drayton's first year as the special teams coordinator. He spent three seasons as an assistant special teams coach for the Packers. Before he came to Green Bay he was the special teams coordinator for the Colts for two seasons.

