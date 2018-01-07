Packers' fans react to missing playoffs

For the first time since 2008, the Green Bay Packers missed the playoffs. Safe to say, it's been a pretty weird weekend for fans so used to watching January football.

Man it sucks not watching the #Packers in the playoffs. — Mike Wickett (@mikewickett) January 6, 2018

Even Wisconsin governor Scott Walker, while in Waukesha, said he was felling a bit empty.

Seeing this sign in Waukesha today made me miss the playoffs. #Packers pic.twitter.com/4fUTjJxIMx — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) January 7, 2018

However, some fans coped with their emotions a bit more drastically, chucking a television out a window in protest.

Let's see how Packers fans are handling being out of the playoffs pic.twitter.com/Krh35JAteo — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) January 6, 2018

While I'm sure that was painful, other fans felt pain watching Aaron Rodgers highlights and wondering what could have been.

It's painful not being able to see Aaron Rodgers work his magic in the Playoffs this year😪 #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/oi8Gb3GXBV — IKE Packers (@IKE_Packers) January 7, 2018

While others said it would've been more painful to endure another year of the coaches and front office members that were relived of their duties rather than sneak into the playoffs.

Would you rather the Packers have won the last three games and be in the playoffs tonight but no changes would occur or the situation we’re in now with all of the changes that have been made? — Packers Fans (@PackersFans_) January 6, 2018

But the overall feeling from fans is that today just doesn't feel the same without the anticipation of Packers football.

Packers Twitter just isn't the same in January without them in the playoffs....😔 — Packers #1 Fan™ (@ParkerMoes) January 7, 2018

Though Bears' fans are taking today to revel in the glory of a day without green and gold. Despite the fact they finished 5-11.

The best part about the 2017 NFL playoffs is that the Green Bay Packers are not involved. — Chicago Bears 24/7 (@CHIBears247) January 7, 2018

Packers' fans are hoping the team, behind a healthy Aaron Rodgers, can turn things around in 2018.