Packers' fans react to missing playoffs

Playoffs not the same without Packers

TMJ4 Sports
5:36 PM, Jan 7, 2018
1 hour ago

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Green Bay Packers watches his team against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Little Caesars Arena on December 29, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Gregory Shamus
Copyright Getty Images

For the first time since 2008, the Green Bay Packers missed the playoffs. Safe to say, it's been a pretty weird weekend for fans so used to watching January football. 

Even Wisconsin governor Scott Walker, while in Waukesha, said he was felling a bit empty. 

However, some fans coped with their emotions a bit more drastically, chucking a television out a window in protest.

While I'm sure that was painful, other fans felt pain watching Aaron Rodgers highlights and wondering what could have been. 

While others said it would've been more painful to endure another year of the coaches and front office members that were relived of their duties rather than sneak into the playoffs. 

But the overall feeling from fans is that today just doesn't feel the same without the anticipation of Packers football. 

Though Bears' fans are taking today to revel in the glory of a day without green and gold. Despite the fact they finished 5-11.

Packers' fans are hoping the team, behind a healthy Aaron Rodgers, can turn things around in 2018. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top