Packers fans mixed on Rodgers' future after QB misses first day of minicamp

GREEN BAY — Packers fans voiced mixed feelings about quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his future with the team after he did not show up for mandatory minicamp Tuesday.

At Kroll's West, just steps away from Lambeau Field, opinions were strong with some saying they felt betrayed by Rodgers.

"He can leave," said Euni Mattox.

"I'd rather see him stay," said James Noll.

"I totally hope he stays," said Sharon Opolka.

"I just feel he wore out his welcome. He's not a team player anymore. It's all about him," Rob Coleman said.

Coleman was looking forward to next season since the pandemic has finally eased, but like others, he feels Rodgers has gone too far.

"He should just count his blessings for the happiness that he had here. I appreciate the years he had here, but I think it's time to move on. I don't think it's mendable anymore," Coleman said.

With uncertainty hanging over the team, Packer nation has to wait to see where this standoff ends, with some holding out that Rodgers and team officials will find common ground.

"There's a good possibility with him here that we could win the championship and maybe go on again to possibly winning the Super Bowl," Noll said.

"I have all the respect for him and I wish him the best, even though the Packers would miss him dearly should he go, but we will move on," said Opolka.

However, for other fans, the damage has been done.

"Even if he worked it out, he's already hurt us by saying 'I want to leave. I want to go somewhere else.' The pain is already there, you can't fix it," Mattox said.

