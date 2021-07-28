Packers fans from southeast Wisconsin flock to first day of team practice in Green Bay

GREEN BAY — Day one of Packers training camp is done and Aaron Rodgers is back in Green Bay. After the drama over the past few months, how did fans react?

“Rodgers has drawn the whole fandom, the whole base, into his drama,” said one fan from Pewaukee who traveled to watch the team’s first practice Wednesday. “I’m sick of it. Hopefully he’ll only be here one more year, and we can move on in a more positive direction. It’s kind of like getting in a fight with your brother. Sure, we’ll get on with things and this season will be fine, but I just want to ask him if all that was really necessary.”

A lot of fans are likening the Rodgers situation to “family” drama, which proves just how personal Wisconsin takes the Packers.

“There are plenty of people annoyed with him, but you know, we still love him and always will,” said Yvette Arce, who drove with her family from Milwaukee to experience the first day of Packers training camp. “He’s our guy. No one wants to see him leave. I don’t want to see him on another team.”

Overall, Rodgers is still the main attraction at Lambeau. There were a ton of #12 jerseys in the crowd.

“I got some good pictures of Aaron Rodgers at his first practice back with the team, so it’s been awesome,” said Anthony Buckhalter from Milwaukee.

Brothers Ricky and Danny Pompa drove to Green Bay from Franklin.

“It’s water under the bridge,” Ricky said. “They’re here, and it’s time to get to work.”

“It felt really good to see him walk on the field,” Danny said. “He looks good. I’m hoping for a Super Bowl.”

Fans at training camp are already making some big predictions.

“The Bucks just won it all, now we’re waiting on these Packers to do it too,” Arce said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip