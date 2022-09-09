Packers fans, business owners get ready for the start of football season

MILWAUKEE — The Green Bay Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday in their first regular-season NFL game of the 2022 season. While the team will be on the road, fans back here in Milwaukee are excited for Packers football to start again.

At the Green and Gold Zone in West Allis, customer Dani Millard said she is ready to cheer on the team once again.

"Everyone knows me as a Packers fan," said Dani.

For Amy Hunt, the owner of the shop, she said this is a time of year when foot traffic in the store starts to pick up.

"Our fans come in, talk to each other, they are so excited," said Amy.

Over at SayWerd located on Oklahoma Avenue, owner Benny Tralongo has been busy unpacking their vintage Packers gear.

"Everyone is looking for great tees that you can’t find anywhere else. There’s something that just speaks about vintage pieces," said Benny.

Benny opened the shop a few years ago and since then it’s become the go-to spot for vintage sports memorabilia and apparel. They have hundreds of items and new items coming in daily.

"Even if you're not a packers fan, we do have other pieces for you," said Benny.

Benny said although they are a Wisconsin teams store first all are welcome at the shop.

"A lot of people from Chicago looking for Bears stuff, I always joke and say we don’t have any and I'll pull out a Packers shirt," said Benny.

