Packers Fan Hall of Fame finalists include man who proposed in a unique way, woman with 27 jerseys

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers announced the 10 finalists for this year's Fan Hall of Fame.

The nominees include Brittany Bogan who moved to Green Bay more than a decade ago for college and to be closer to the team than her home in Racine.

"My earliest memory is like two or three, and my grandpa and my uncles coming over to our house to watch all the Packer games," Bogan said. "It's amazing. I never take it for granted that I just live 20 minutes from the stadium."

Bogan has seen the Pack take on 22 teams at home so far. Currently, she has 27 packers jerseys to choose from when she takes friends, family, and even rival fans around Lambeau Field to share her love for the team.

"It's really fun to bring new people in and they can be part of the community for a little bit," Bogan said.

While Patrick Egle's parents grew up in Milwaukee, he was a Packers fan before he ever stepped foot in Wisconsin.

"As a kid, you're kind of baptized into it," Egle said.

Egle's dad was in the Air Force so they moved a lot, but his family's pride for the team never wavered.

The connection Egle and his family feel with the Packers is so strong and special that he used a customized jersey to propose to his wife nearly 12 years ago.

"She flipped it over and it wasn't her last name. It was my last name. And like, she turned to me and she already had tears down here. I don't even know how it's possible. But she started crying. I started crying," Egle recalled.

The couple got married the same year the Packers won a Super Bowl title.

Both Bogan and Egle were thrilled to be in good company as finalists and raved about the sense of community between Packers fans around the world.

"I obviously would love to win, but just being acknowledged as a huge fan is awesome. So it's just amazing," Bogan said.

"For me, a guy who is never born and raised in Wisconsin, you know, but this transplant to actually be a finalist and to possibly make it is it's like the Holy Grail type of thing," Egle said.

You can vote for the Fan Hall of Fame until Jan. 31 through the Packers' website.

