Packers' Family Night scheduled for August 5 at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced Wednesday that this season's family night will be taking place on August 5 at Lambeau Field.

According to the Packers, this year's event will be in-person to a capacity crowd at Lambeau Field. Players will take part in a full practice, while fans get to experience a game-like atmosphere.

The team will make use of the video boards at Lambeau Field, there will be a thunderstruck giveaway and fireworks at the end of the night.

Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m. with the team warm-up at 7 p.m. Then, practice will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to Family Night will go on sale on Wednesday, June 29 at 10 a.m. and are mobile-only. They're $10 a piece and will only be sold through Ticketmaster. During the first day of ticket sales, there will be a 10-ticket limit per purchase, the Packers said.

All attendees, regardless of age, need to have a ticket to get in.

There will also be a group ticket program (minimum of 50 tickets) available. The application form can be found here, in person at the Packers ticket office, or can be sent to you by calling 920-569-7501.

According to the Packers, group ticket orders are restricted to approved groups and organizations.

