Packers Family Night is this Friday: Here's what you need to know

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Tickets are still available for Packers Family Night on Friday, August 5. It airs live on TMJ4 News!

Here's what you need to know about the event, presented by Bellin Health:

HOW CAN I GET TICKETS?

According to the Green Bay Packers, the tickets are mobile-only and priced at $10, and can be purchased online through Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com. All individuals, regardless of age, require a ticket for admittance.

WHEN DOES THE EVENT START?

Gates for the event will open at 5:30 p.m., with the team taking the field for warmups at 7 p.m. and practice beginning at 7:30. The format of this year's Family Night will again be a full practice, the Packers said on their website.

The event will feature a game-like atmosphere, with a thunderstick giveaway courtesy of Bellin Health, Pizza Ranch, and Walbec Group, gameday music and TundraLine performances, and spectacular fireworks and laser show at the end of the night.

Pre-Family Night activities will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Lambeau Field Atrium and parking lot. The Fan Walkway from Oneida Street to the Oneida Nation Gate will be open starting at 1:30 p.m. with a variety of giveaways, games, and activities for families and kids to enjoy. The Johnsonville Tailgate Village will also open at 1:30 p.m., with food and beverages available for purchase and musical entertainment throughout the day.

Parking lots will open at 1:30 p.m., and parking is available for $5, with net proceeds to benefit Meijer Simply Give and its mission to support hunger relief efforts.

HOW DO I PAY FOR FOOD AND DRINKS AT LAMBEAU?

Other than parking, fans are reminded that Lambeau Field and all of its businesses are now cashless.

Those who do not have credit/debit cards or contactless payment solutions may use a cash-to-card conversion station located in the Atrium.

WHAT IF I NEED WHEELCHAIR ASSISTANCE?

Guests with special needs should note that wheelchair assistance is limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests with mobility challenges are encouraged to use their own wheelchairs.

WHAT'S THE STADIUM'S BAG POLICY?

The Packers say no bags or purses will be allowed inside Lambeau Field unless they are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and are no larger than 12" by 6" by 12". Stadium cushions are not allowed as a part of the policy, however, stadium seats and stadium pads that contain no pockets or zippers and are 18" wide or smaller are allowed. All fans entering Lambeau Field on gamedays will use walk-through metal detectors.

WHAT HAPPENS IF IT RAINS?

In case of inclement weather, the Packers say no refunds will be issued unless all stadium activities – from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the fireworks show – are canceled.

HOW CAN I WATCH FAMILY NIGHT AT HOME?

For fans not attending the event, a statewide telecast will be available on various local and Packers TV Network stations. The stations broadcasting the event include NBC 26 WGBA-TV in Green Bay and WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee, as well as WAOW-TV in Wausau, WKOW-TV in Madison, WXOW-TV in La Crosse, WQOW-TV in Eau Claire, KQDS-TV in Duluth-Superior and WLUC-TV in Escanaba-Marquette. The event will also be televised on KWWL-TV and WHBF-TV in Iowa; KATN-TV, KYUR-TV and KJUD-TV in Alaska; and KDLT in Sioux Falls, SD.

Family Night will not stream online.