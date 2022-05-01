Packers draft 3 WRs to give Rodgers more playmakers

GREEN BAY — Green Bay’s greatest position of concern heading into the draft remains a bit of a question mark even after the Packers selected three candidates to catch passes from reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers added North Dakota State’s Christian Watson in the second round, Nevada’s Romeo Doubs in the fourth and Nebraska’s Samori Toure in the seventh as they attempt to restock at wide receiver after trading All-Pro Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The three-time defending NFC North champions still will have less proven talent in their receiving group than just about any other Super Bowl contender.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip