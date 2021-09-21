Watch
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Packers dominate 2nd half, bounce back to beat Lions 35-17

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Ludtke/AP
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
APTOPIX Lions Packers Football
Posted at 10:35 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 23:35:22-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Jones caught three of Aaron Rodgers’ four touchdown passes and rushed for a fourth score, and the Green Bay Packers had a welcome return to normal after an embarrassing opening-week loss.

The Packers beat the Detroit Lions 35-17. Green Bay won its ninth straight home opener. The Packers got thumped 38-3 by New Orleans in Week 1. Against Detroit, the Packers looked more like the team that went 13-3 in each of coach Matt LaFleur’s first two seasons. Rodgers went 22 of 27 for 255 yards and surpassed John Elway for 10th all-time in passing yards. The Lions blew a 17-14 halftime lead and fell to 0-2.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your Roku device