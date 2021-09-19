Watch
Packers' defensive woes put focus on Barry before Lions game

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry, center, works with outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) during a break in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in Jacksonville, Fla. Barry said at his introductory news conference that the adversity he encountered in two unsuccessful stints filling the same role in Detroit and Washington made him a better coach. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Joe Barry, Za'Darius Smith, Kenny Clark
Posted at 1:23 PM, Sep 19, 2021
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry said at his introductory news conference that the adversity he encountered in two unsuccessful stints filling the same role in Detroit and Washington made him a better coach.

It sure hasn't taken long for him to take a few more lumps in his new job.

Barry had a poor Packers debut in a 38-3 season - opening loss to the New Orleans Saints.

That defense now must play without injured Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith for its next three games.

The Packers open their home schedule Monday night against the Detroit Lions.

