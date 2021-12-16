Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark placed on COVID-19 list, out of Ravens game

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and will miss Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Meanwhile, backup quarterback Jordan Love has been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list, the Green Bay Packers said Thursday.

According to the team, being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Clark is eligible to rejoin the team if he is symptom free and tests negative twice at least 24 hours apart.

The Packers take on the Ravens at 3:25 p.m. in Baltimore this Sunday.

