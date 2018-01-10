Packers' defensive lineman Mike Daniels is going to the Pro Bowl

The Green Bay Packers had to wait a couple weeks after the roster was first announced, but they have their Pro Bowler.

Defensive lineman Mike Daniels, who has taken a major leadership role on the defensive side of the football, has been added to the Pro Bowl roster.

He takes over for Aaron Donald, who has suffered an injury and will miss the game in Orlando on Jan. 28.

Daniels will be making his first Pro Bowl appearance after being chosen as an alternate from 2014-16.

He made 40 solo and 72 overall tackles - a career high for both - along with five sacks.

He is the first Packers defensive lineman in six years to make the Pro Bowl.