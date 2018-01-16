Packers' Davante Adams heads to Pro Bowl

He was much of the glue that held the Packers offense together during the loss of Aaron Rodgers. Davante Adams is getting rewarded.

Adams has been named to the 2018 Pro Bowl roster after a 74 catch, 885 yard, 10 touchdown reception year in 2017. He's the second Pro Bowler on the roster, joining Mike Daniels. The game comes Sunday, January 28.

Adams caught at least two passes in every game this year, and had three straight games with touchdowns between Sept. 28 (Chicago, when he suffered a neck injury) and October 15 (Minnesota).

In between, he caught the game-winning touchdown pass against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 8, then repeated the feat on Dec. 10 at Cleveland. He suffered another concussion against Carolina on Dec. 17.

The Packers signed him to a contract extension on Dec. 29.