Milwaukee to be featured on Travel Channel's "Expedition Unknown"

This Wednesday at 8:00 p.m., "Expedition Unknown" will air a segment filmed in Milwaukee in an episode inspired by a mysterious treasure hunt from the 1980's cult book "The Secret".

Last April, Josh Gates, host of Travel Channel's "Expedition Unknown", came to Milwaukee for a segment on a popular book. Byron Preiss, the book's author, created a treasure hunt with clues to 12 casques buried at parks around the country. The clues in the book have led readers to believe one of the casques is buried in Milwaukee's east side or Lake Park.

In the Milwaukee-centric episode, Gates meets with people who are dedicated to uncovering Milwaukee's treasure, one of the 10 remaining treasures in the book. Two of the casques have been found in Chicago and Cleveland. Gates makes a stop in Milwaukee, along with other cities where one of the treasures is suspected to be buried.

VISIT Milwaukee's Film Office and Milwaukee County Parks played key roles in making the feature possible, according to a news release, by securing permits and offering additional assistance. After the crews were done filming, VISIT Milwaukee and Bartolotta Restaurant Group treated the crew to lunch at Lake Park Bistro.

VISIT Milwaukee's Film Office serves as a resource to film makers and offers assistance with permits, locations, and other accommodations.

Tune in to the Travel Channel on Wednesday at 8 p.m. to check out the Milwaukee feature!