Packers confirm Jonathan Gannon as new defensive coordinator

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers have named former Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon as their new defensive coordinator, Head Coach Matt LaFleur announced Monday.

Gannon spent the past three seasons (2023-25) leading the Cardinals, improving the team’s win total from four in 2023 to eight last year despite facing nine playoff opponents. His defense ranked among the NFL’s best over the final 11 games of 2024, allowing just 19.6 points per game — fourth in the league — and giving up the fewest total and passing touchdowns.

“We are thrilled to add Jonathan Gannon to our coaching staff,” LaFleur said in a statement. “He possesses tremendous experience as an NFL coordinator and head coach … I am confident he will be an outstanding addition to our organization, as well as a strong leader of our defense.”

Related: Packers agree to contract extension with Coach Matt LaFleur:

Packers and coach Matt LaFleur agree to contract extension, AP source says

Before his time in Arizona, Gannon served as defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2021-22, helping the team to a Super Bowl LVII appearance. In both seasons, the Eagles finished in the league’s top 10 for total defense, including a No. 2 ranking in 2022 when they set a franchise record with 70 sacks — the most by an NFL team since 1989.

Gannon has 18 years of NFL experience with the Cardinals, Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, St. Louis Rams and Atlanta Falcons. He began his NFL career as a defensive assistant in Atlanta in 2007 after a hip injury ended his playing career at Louisville.

Gannon, his wife Gina, and their children — Rocco, Lola and Angelo — will join the Packers in Green Bay ahead of the 2026 season.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error