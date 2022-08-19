Watch Now
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Packers claim WR Travis Fulgham off waivers from Broncos

Fulgham had 38 catches for 539 yards and four touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020
Packers
David Richard/AP
General view of a Green Bay Packers helmet. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Packers
Posted at 5:38 AM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 06:38:44-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers claimed wide receiver Travis Fulgham off waivers from the Denver Broncos.

Fulgham had 38 catches for 539 yards and four touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 but was released after training camp the following year.

He appeared in one game for Denver in 2021 and spent the rest of the season on the practice squads of the Broncos and Miami Dolphins.

The 2019 sixth-round draft pick from Old Dominion appeared in three games for the Detroit Lions as a rookie and spent most of that season on their practice squad.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards